Inside Alia Bhatt’s lunch date with her girl gang Anushka Ranjan, Shaheen Bhatt & others; See PHOTOS

As the lockdown restrictions have eased in Mumbai, Bollywood celebs have started to step out to meet their near and dear ones. Recently, was papped outside a restaurant in the city with her besties Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, Meghna Goyal, and Usaamah Siddique, sister Shaheen Bhatt among others. Now, pictures from their lunch date have taken the internet by storm. It speaks volumes about how much they all enjoyed the evening. The clicks are now doing rounds on social media, thanks to Alia’s fan club pages.

In the photos, the Student of the Year actress can be seen beaming with joy as she enjoys brunch with her friends after a long time. Anushka and Usaamah have shared a series of photos from their lunch date on their respective social media handles. Alongside the post, Siddique wrote, “good vibes only.” Well, the stunning pictures are definitely giving us major friendship goals and prove that they all share a great bond with each other. For the outing, the Raazi actress kept it comfy yet chick. She looked pretty in a pink sweatshirt and had her hair tied back. She sported a pair of hoop earrings to complete her outfit. Alia was seen seated beside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Highway actress was papped outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office amid heavy rains. Alia will soon resume the shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was halted due to the lockdown in the city. Reportedly, the actress will shoot for a dance sequence, choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Bhansali’s highly-awaited directorial will see Alia in a titular role.

Besides this, she also has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with in her kitty.

