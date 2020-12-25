Inside Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Soni Razdan's fun Xmas dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima; PICS

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt recently hosted a Christmas dinner for Ranbir Kapoor’s family and they were seen spending quality time together. Check out the pictures below.

It seems like Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of Christmas. From going on vacations to hosting a get-together, stars are celebrating the festival with their near and dear ones. Several celebs have shared a glimpse of their celebrations on social media. Now, ’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has given her fans a sneak peek into the celebrations. Soni Razdan and have hosted a mini get together and , Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were among the many spotted at the party. Going by the photos, it is evident that they all had a blast at Christmas dinner.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima has a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, Neetu can be seen posing for a selfie with her daughter and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Another picture shows Riddhima, Alia, Shaheen and Neetu flashing big smiles as they pose together for the picture-perfect. Riddhima also posed with Soni Razdan for the candid shot. While sharing it, the star kid wrote, “Aunty S-Hostess with the mostest@sonirazdan,” followed by a heart emoticon. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter also shared a stunning photo of herself with brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the click, the brother-daughter duo can be seen posing together as they look into the camera for a selfie. Riddhima also posted a photo with the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, in the day Ranbir and Alia were spotted arriving together for the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch. It is no secret that the duo’s families share a great rapport with each other and always make sure to spend time together as a family.

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

