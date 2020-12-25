  1. Home
Inside Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Soni Razdan's fun Xmas dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima; PICS

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt recently hosted a Christmas dinner for Ranbir Kapoor’s family and they were seen spending quality time together. Check out the pictures below.
83708 reads Mumbai Updated: December 26, 2020 12:07 am
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Ranbir KapoorInside Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Soni Razdan's fun Xmas dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima; PICS
It seems like Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of Christmas. From going on vacations to hosting a get-together, stars are celebrating the festival with their near and dear ones. Several celebs have shared a glimpse of their celebrations on social media. Now, Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has given her fans a sneak peek into the celebrations. Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt have hosted a mini get together and Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and  Riddhima were among the many spotted at the party. Going by the photos, it is evident that they all had a blast at Christmas dinner.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima has a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, Neetu can be seen posing for a selfie with her daughter and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Another picture shows Riddhima, Alia, Shaheen and Neetu flashing big smiles as they pose together for the picture-perfect. Riddhima also posed with Soni Razdan for the candid shot. While sharing it, the star kid wrote, “Aunty S-Hostess with the mostest@sonirazdan,” followed by a heart emoticon. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter also shared a stunning photo of herself with brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the click, the brother-daughter duo can be seen posing together as they look into the camera for a selfie. Riddhima also posted a photo with the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, in the day Ranbir and Alia were spotted arriving together for the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch. It is no secret that the duo’s families share a great rapport with each other and always make sure to spend time together as a family.

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

