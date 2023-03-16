INSIDE Alia Bhatt’s 30th birthday celebration in London with Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan-PICS

Alia Bhatt turned a year older yesterday. The actress celebrated her 30th birthday with her family in London. Ahead of her birthday, Alia Bhatt jetted off to London with her daughter Raha, hubby Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. According to a report in ETimes, Alia will resume shooting for Heart Of Stone, her Hollywood debut film, in London. Looks like the family celebrated Alia Bhatt’s birthday in London, and now, the actress has shared inside pics from the celebrations!

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from her 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of pictures that give fans a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday in London. The first picture shows her dressed in a pink hoodie, with her hair tied back in a bun. In front of her, is a huge chocolate cake with candles placed on it. Alia is seen with her eyes closed, making a wish. The next picture shows her hugging her husband Ranbir Kapoor and they seem to be seated in a fancy restaurant. Ranbir Kapoor is dressed in an all-black outfit. Next is a picture of Shaheen Bhatt seated in the car. Alia is seen posing with a friend in another picture, and she is seen dressed in a black and white printed jacket, accessorized with silver hoop earrings. Alia also shared a picture with her mother Soni Razdan. The picture shows Alia making a goofy face, sticking her tongue out, while Soni Razdan poses next to her.

A group picture shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, Shaheen, Soni, and two of their friends posing outside a restaurant in London. Alia Bhatt is seen enjoying noodles in another picture from the restaurant, and the happiness on her face is unmissable. The last picture shows a piece of pastry with '30 years of sunshine' written over it. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Alia simply captioned the post, "T H I R T Y," along with the sun emoji.

Meanwhile, yesterday, another picture that had gone viral on Instagram showed Alia Bhatt dressed in an orange jumpsuit, as she made a wish before cutting the '30' numerical cake. Check out the picture below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor says he is a ‘chill dad’ to Raha: Alia Bhatt is that overstressed parent, so I…