Inside Alia Bhatt's birthday in Maldives: Surprise with a Ranbir Kapoor connect, pics with Shaheen and more

Alia Bhatt has turned 29 on March 15 and she was inundated with immense love by her fans and friends on her special day. The social media was abuzz with tweets and posts for the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress. And while the actress was overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Alia has now given a glimpse of her birthday celebration in a video on social media. To note, Alia had flown to the Maldives to celebrate her special day with Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

In the video, Alia was seen enjoying her time by the beachside. Besides, she had fun spending time in the pool and relishing her favourite dishes. During the vacation, Alia also took out time to play some games and spent time with Shaheen and Soni. In fact, she was also seen chasing the sunset on a boat and also enjoyed the breeze at a beach. Certainly, everyone has been missing Ranbir Kapoor’s presence in the video. Well, the actress' birthday celebration does have an RK connect as Alia shared a pic of a note which read as, “Happy birthday 8. I love you” along with a bouquet of red roses. We wonder if Ranbir had sent this love note and flowers to his ladylove.

Check out the inside video of Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, she is also making headlines for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. Ayan had recently released Alia’s first look from the movie and it has received rave reviews from the audience. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra first look as Isha unveiled on her birthday; WATCH her with Ranbir Kapoor in Part One