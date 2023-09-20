Inside Ambanis' Ganpati puja: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani; Salman Khan seeks blessings; Deepika fixes AbRam's hair – WATCH

Since yesterday, social media has been going gaga over the holy celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several B-Town celebs including Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Salman Khan amongst others brought Bappa home and performed puja. Meanwhile, business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani also hosted a grand Ganpati celebration at their Mumbai residence, Anitilia. The event was attended by several bigwigs in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, to Shahid Kapoor along with others were dressed in their best to become a part of the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan shares warm hug with Nita Ambani; Deepika fixes AbRam's hair

Recently, we’ve caught our hands on inside videos which are going viral on the internet. In one of the videos, we can see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan performing puja with his wife, Gauri Khan and kids, daughter, Suhana Khan and son AbRam sans Aryan Khan. Being king of hearts he also shared a warm hug with Nita Ambani who was all happy and excited to meet SRK.

In addition to this, Deepika Padukone was seen fixing AbRam’s hair while Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana Khan looked at them. Shah Rukh Khan indulged in a deep conversation with Nita Ambani’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant and Karan Johar as they got blessings from the priest and offered flowers at Bappa’s feet. King Khan and Salman Khan were also gifted a saffron scarf to put around their neck. Furthermore, Ranveer Singh was also seen sharing hugs with Shah Rukh Khan, Radhika Merchant and Mukesh Ambani.

Salman Khan extended his heartfelt wishes to fans and followers

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan extended his heartfelt wishes to the fans and followers as he wished them on the Ganesh Chaturthi. While the entire Khan family performed puja, he captioned the post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”

Amongst several B-Town celebs present at the grand event were Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh and many others.

Not only this, many other famous stars of B'town including Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, and others were also spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja on Tuesday night.

