Inside Amitabh Bachchan's diet and fitness plan: OG Don avoids sweets, focuses on yoga, and more secrets REVEALED

When compared to his contemporary actors, the popularity and fan following Amitabh Bachchan enjoys is truly the most. The actor is still active in the industry, and his unwavering energy continues to inspire generations.

Even at 81, Big B has proven his commitment to fitness. Owing to his discipline and healthy lifestyle, the actor has stood firm against some severe health diseases, including tuberculosis. Hence, we wonder what makes him so fit. So, let us explore the insights into Amitabh Bachchan's diet plan and workout routine.

Time and again, the legend has opened up about his food habits and his childhood favorite dish on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati. When it comes to his daily diet, the Bollywood actor revealed his morning routine in one of his blog posts.

A sneak peek into Amitabh Bachchan's diet plan

In his blog, the OG Don of the industry mentioned that after waking up in the morning, he consumes a few tulsi leaves. He also intakes protein shakes, almonds, and sometimes porridge or coconut water. Some other food items that Amitabh Bachchan usually includes in his breakfast are gooseberry juice and dates.

The 81-year-old also revealed that he has left eating non-vegetarian food and sweet dishes. The veteran actor said, "In my youth, I would eat, but now I have left eating nonveg dishes, sweet items, rice, and won't speak any further." Bachchan also revealed that Jaya Bachchan's favorite dish is fish.

Well, since the Badla actor avoids desserts, he reduces his excess sugar intake, which is a crucial step in lowering the risk of obesity. Amitabh Bachchan follows a balanced diet and relies upon leafy vegetables and fresh fruits. Additionally, the Pink actor avoids junk food. Speaking of his lunch, he eats a proper Indian meal: dal, sabzi, and chapattis.

Furthermore, staying hydrated is integral to the actor's health regimen. He advocates drinking plenty of water throughout the day. It is one of the best things one can do to improve overall health. Keeping your body hydrated not only improves the detoxification process but also regulates body temperature.

Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan and his fondness for chaat is known to all his fans. During one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, the Padma Shri recipient revealed his endless love for chaat. The Shahenshah of Bollywood recalled how he would visit the Delhi market and relish different kinds of chaat.

Amitabh Bachchan's workout routine

Being in the 80s and still possessing a fit body is truly impressive! Amitabh Bachchan's energy often leaves his admirers surprised, and his intense performances in films are a testament to his dedication to his exercise regimen. As far as his workout plan is concerned, the Kabhi Kabhie actor practices yoga, especially pranayama.

Although he engages in hectic acting schedules, Big B ensures that some physical activities are part of his usual workout routine. This routine encompasses a variety of exercises, including light strength and weight training, jogging, and walking. This way, the National Award winner remains fit and maintains his overall health.

Besides focusing on physical well-being, Amitabh Bachchan has been vocal about a Positive attitude and mental health. He emphasizes getting quality sleep for at least 8 hours, ensuring that his body gets adequate rest to recover from fatigue and restore its energy level.

Fitness tips from Amitabh Bachchan

1. Consistency and discipline: Following a balanced diet and adhering to the principles to maintain a healthy lifestyle are the essential secrets that make the legendary actor a fit personality even today.

2. Yoga and mental well-being: When it comes to fitness, one should not only focus on improving physical strength or muscle mass but also acknowledge the importance of stress management. Amitabh Bachchan has been candid about the benefits of yoga and emphasizes meditation, too.

3. Less or no sugar consumption: By not eating sweets and desserts, the actor has lessened the sugar intake. Hence, if you are someone looking for a way to fight obesity, it is one of the tips that you can rely upon.

When Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with tuberculosis

In 2020, the 81-year-old was detected with TB. Sadly, he was unaware that he had been suffering from the disease for eight years. He said that 75% of his liver was affected and called himself a tuberculosis and Hepatitis B survivor. The actor underwent a long treatment to overcome the disease. Amitabh urged the people to get regular checkups so that they could detect the disease on time.

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. His performance and action sequences were a treat to his fans. On his work front, he will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming film Vettaiyan.

