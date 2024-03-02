INSIDE Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding event night: Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more stun

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar are making waves, drawing attention for their lavishness and the star-studded guest list. The celebration boasts the presence of renowned Bollywood figures, international sensations, and celebrities, elevating the event to unprecedented levels of grandeur. Inside glimpses from the festivities are now circulating on the internet, offering a peek into glamourous event.

Inside pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding fest

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone graced the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Check out some exclusive inside pictures from the celebrations here!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful blue deep neck gown for the pre-wedding event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a pink embellished saree with a touch of sexiness for the pre-wedding fest.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer singh were spotted chatting with friends at pre-wedding event.

Anil Kapoor and family

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a family picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding fest.

Rihanna's performance at pre-wedding event

Rihanna finally graced the stage at the Ambanis and Merchants' private pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, much to the excitement of her Indian fans. Videos capturing her remarkable performance are quickly circulating on social media, showcasing the music sensation in a stunning neon-green, glittery, see-through dress paired with a flowing red cape. Her glamorous makeup and loose, straight hair contributed to her radiant appearance. The global icon engaged the audience by performing barefoot on the stage, delivering popular songs like Pour It Up and infusing the electrifying event with charisma and spontaneity, leaving an indelible mark on the festivities.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre wedding fest

Rihanna undeniably stole the spotlight at the three-day extravaganza in Jamnagar, marking the pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event, attended by a staggering 2000 guests, witnessed a star-studded lineup, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and many more. The guest list also featured notable sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket stars like Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures, including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, added to the glamour. Rihanna's electrifying performance marked the pinnacle of the musical night, followed by a delightful dinner and an after-party for the distinguished attendees.

