INSIDE Ananya Panday’s fancy & lush house in Mumbai; Photos that will give you a quick tour of her dreamy pad

Ananya Panday lives with her parents, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and sister Rysa at Pali Hill, in a luxurious home. Check out a glimpse of her beautiful mansion below.

The beautiful Ananya Panday is one of the most promising star kids that we have in Bollywood. The actress made her impressive acting debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Despite being only a few films old, the stunner has managed to create a space for herself in the film industry. Presently, Ananya is considered to be one of the most sought-after actresses. Apart from her stellar on-screen performances, she is also the most popular celebrity on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress often shares her gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Notably, her alluring pictures also give us a glimpse of her beautiful and dreamy house in Mumbai. Ananya lives with her parents, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and sister Rysa at Pali Hill, in a luxurious home. The family also has two pooches that reside with them and often make an appearance on the actress’s post. Going by the photos, it is quite evident that the actress’s abode is classy, sophisticated, and elegant. The dreamy mansion is beautifully decorated with chandeliers, pet-friendly décor themes, and a vibrant wooden false ceiling. The spacious bungalow has a beautiful home garden, yoga room, lavish terrace, charming glass door-styled living room among other areas. Take a look at the photos below that will give you a glimpse of Ananya’s lavish lush pad.

Beautiful bedroom

The bedroom is decorated with attractive glass and silver pieces. White walls and ivory wooden flooring makes it a perfect place to chill and relax.

Spacious Living Room

The living room has monochrome and patterned glossy flooring, while wooden interior décor themes create a vintage and nostalgic look. The huge glass windows usher in a lot of sunlight while the turquoise-hued table has gold detailing.

The home also has a huge lounge with a massive bed which clearly shows that the Panday family loves spending time here.

Kitchen

This photo gives a glimpse of Ananya’s beautiful kitchen where the actress often showcases her culinary skills.

Meanwhile here’s a look at the other nook and corner of Ananya Panday’s lavish house.

