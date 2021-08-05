Inside Ananya Panday's vanity van fun shenanigans as she dolls up for a shoot; PHOTO

For Bollywood stars, their sanctuary before a shoot is their vanity van and this also holds true for young starlets. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday recently dropped a glimpse of her vanity van shenanigans with her team and gave her fans a sneak peek of what goes on behind the camera before the director says 'action.' The Khaali Peeli star often uses her social media handle to share updates about her work life and leaves fans curious. Her recent photo from vanity van also has left fans wanting to see more of such fun shenanigans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya reposted a photo by her stylist Tanya Ghavri. She shared a glimpse of how she and her gang were indulging in some fun before she got dolled up for a shoot. In the photo, Ananya could be seen sitting on her vanity van chair in front of the mirror while her team worked on her hair and look. She is seen making an adorable expression for the camera while getting ready for work. Ananya is seen clad in a floral robe in the picture.

Take a look:

Lately, Ananya has been in the headlines owing to her recent cover shoot for a magazine. As Ananya shared several photos from the same shoot, her rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter commented on them and left everyone in awe of their banter.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet untitled film. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya was last seen in 2020 release Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

