Inside Anil Kapoor’s beautiful Juhu bungalow where luxury meets style (Diwali edition)

Anil Kapoor and his mansion are quite popular in Bollywood and amongst celebrities. He has a beautiful bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area and a hub for many parties and celebrations that the veteran actors hold in his house. Be it Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebration, Rhea Kapoor wedding celebration or any festival celebration like Diwali, Anil and his family host amazing parties at their mansion. Most of us have seen his bungalow from outside but not many have seen what it looks like from inside. Today let us take you inside Anil Kapoor’s stylish bungalow that he has set up with a lot of love.

Serene prayer room

Since we are doing the Diwali edition we had to begin with the prayer room of the Kapoor mansion. The prayer room looks splendid and is covered in marble on all sides. The prayer room is a long rectangular room that has a marble temple in the centre with intricate carvings. In the picture, we can see Anil Kapoor dressed in a white kurta pyjama offering prayers in his beautiful prayer room with a pandit standing beside him. Indeed it is a sight to behold.

Modern dining room

The dining room is quite spacious with nice white curtains falling from both the sides and the dining table kept in the centre. The tabletop is of glass and has wooden chairs with a beige coloured cushion on them. Right behind the dining table is a huge photo frame of abstract colourful art that looks catchy.

Dreamy balcony

This indeed is a favourite posing spot for the Kapoor’s and the celebrities who attend their parties. The balcony is filled with flower pots and is a mini garden in itself. There are so many trees surrounding the balcony that it increases the beauty and makes it another hot spot for posing.

Lavish living area

The living area is huge and consists of different sections. One section has a wooden cabinet and wooden pillars on both sides, a small table kept in front of it and a plant beside the table. The other section consists of sofa sets, the other section consists of maslan type seating. And not to miss the house is a centrally air-conditioned one.

