Inside Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Rhea Kapoor enjoys drinks, Malaika Arora, Anshula have a gala time

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:22 AM IST  |  15.7K
   
News,anil kapoor,malaika arora,Rhea Kapoor
Inside Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash: Rhea Kapoor enjoys drinks, Malaika Arora, Anshula have a gala time (Image: Anil Kapoor Instagram)
On Thursday night, evergreen star Anil Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali party at his home for friends and family. Many well-known faces including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi, Khushi among lit up the party with their presence. Amping up the glam game, all the celebs were seen dressed in their traditional best as they caught the attention of shutterbugs. 

Many among them also took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into the lavish party organised by Anil Kapoor. In one photo, the veteran can be seen doing puja as the camera captures them. Pooja Dhingra who was one of the attendees of the party shared a slew of selfies featuring Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor among others. In one of the photos shared by her, Rhea Kapoor was seen enjoying some drinks. Moreover, the party also saw Kapoor family elders blessing their young generation.

Check out the inside pics of the party below:

Anil Kapoor Party 1

Anil Kapoor Party 2

Anil Kapoor Party 3

Anil Kapoor Party 4

Earlier photos of Anil Kapoor distributing sweets to paps also made its way on the internet. The host looked nothing less than royalty in his spotless white traditional getup. If there’s one actor who has aged like fine wine, it surely is Anil Kapoor. The veteran did not only amp up the fashion bar but also ended up winning hearts with his sweet gesture.

Credits: Pooja Dhingra, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor Instagram


