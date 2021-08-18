Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya dress to impress as they join Maheep & others at Antara Marwah's baby shower; PICS

It’s a happy time for the Kapoor family as Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea recently married long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony. However, the wedding wasn’t the only big event that had the family occupied. Rhea’s cousin Mohit Marwah and wife Anatara Motiwala Marwah are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The grand baby shower for Anatara was held today and many of the Kapoor members graced the event to congratulate the soon-mommy to be. Even Antara Motiwala Marwah took to her Instagram stories, to share inside pictures of the grand event. Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor graced the event bringing their ace traditional game into play. While Shanaya dazzled in a gorgeous green lehenga, on the other hand Khushi was seen in blue hues. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep was seen donning an orange saree. Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Speaking of Rhea Kapoor's wedding, it was an initimate function attended only by close friends and family. However, pictures from the ceremony hasn't stopped pouring in yet. Rhea Kapoor, recently took to Instagram to share umpteen glimpses of her wedding photos. Talking about her marraige, Rhea articulated, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Maheep Kapoor shares stunning family moments from Rhea Kapoor’s wedding & Antara Marwah’s baby shower