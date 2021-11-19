Inside Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s pre wedding celebration: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty enjoy

It is officially a celebration time for Bollywood as many lovebirds have opted to seal the deal in the wedding season this year. Earlier this month, it was Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha who made headlines for their close-knit yet lavish wedding. Now, it is the student of the year hottie Aditya Seal who is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anushka Rajan. As per reports, the duo’s wedding is on November 21 and before that, the couple has organised a three-day pre-wedding event that includes Sangeet, Mehendi and more.

Photos of their pre-wedding celebrations have gone insanely viral on the internet. While BFF Alia Bhatt attended the function in stunning red attire, on the other hand, Vaani Kapoor dazzled in a stunning pink lehenga. Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a priceless moment of the bride and her mother dancing in joy. Meanwhile, Krystle Dsouza’s Instagram stories gave fans a sneak peek into the lavish celebration.

Take a look at the viral photos and videos here:

Speaking of their love story, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been dating each other for over 4 years now. The duo recently hit the headlines when photos from their bachelorette surfaced on social media. The photos from their party did not only gave fans a peek of their stunning bond but also left them rejoiced. Now, the lovebirds are all set to achieve another milestone together as they decide to spent the rest of their lives together.

