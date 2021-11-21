INSIDE Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s wedding: Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan & others give a peek into the night

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are finally man and wife as the lovebirds tied the nuptial knot at a lavish ceremony tonight, on the 21st of November. The last few days leading up to tonight were all about fun-filled pre-wedding ceremonies including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and all that jazz. Pictures and videos from these events were all over social media, which soon went viral among netizens. Bride Anushka Ranjan’s girl gang including sister Akansha, Alia Bhatt, Krystle D’Souza, Vaani Kapoor, and others shared inside pictures from the celebrations, and they are nothing if not all things fun.

A few moments back, guests of the Anushka-Aditya wedding including Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Akansha, and others put up several pictures and videos on their respective social media handles, which give fans a glimpse into the special night. In one of the videos shared by Alia Bhatt, Anushka dressed in a pretty lavender-colored lehenga, can be seen holding groom Aditya's hand, as they wait in front of the sacred fire. Another video shared by Alia’s author-sister Shaheen showcases the bride making a gorgeous entry, as she walked to the altar where Aditya Seal was seen standing. Apart from these adorable moments, Anushka and Akansha’s friends shared other pictures where they strike poses looking beautiful together.

Take a look:

Speaking of the lovebirds, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have been dating each other for over four years. Aditya Seal has featured in movies like Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Namaste England. Anushka Ranjan was seen in films like Wedding Pullav, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.

