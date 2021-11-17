Inside Anushka Ranjan’s Bachelorette: Vaani Kapoor, Susanne Khan & Arslan Goni are team bride; PICS

The wedding season has reached Bollywood and several celebrities are tying the knot starting with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who recently got married in Chandigarh. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot in December, whilst Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain will be tying the knot very soon. Ankita recently hosted her bachelorette in Mumbai with Rashami Desai, and Srishty Rode amongst others in attendance. Anushka Ranjan will be now tying the knot with Aditya Seal and she also hosted her bachelorette in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Several celebrities including Vaani Kapoor, Susanne Khan, and Arslan Goni are in attendance. Vaani took to Instagram and shared a picture from the bachelorette captioning it, “Team bride”. According to a recent report in Bollywood life, Anushka’s BFF Alia Bhatt will be attending the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. A source close to Alia has revealed that the Highway actress is preparing a couple dance with Ranbir to surprise BFF Anushka on her wedding day. The source further revealed that Alia already has a song in her mind.

Take a look:

The source said, “Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It's not a big performance, just a one, one, and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody. So, it's likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them.” The source further adds, “Ranbir is very shy, so let's see if it happens and he gives a nod for the same."

