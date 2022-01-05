Inside Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s New Year celebration; Sanjana Ganesan, Rahul Dravid seen enjoying

Weeks ago Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika jetted off to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. The couples also welcomed New Year 2022 in the foreign nation and their celebration came with a quirky South African twist. On New Year’s eve, Anushka Sharma took to social media to give fans a quick glimpse of her joyous celebration which was accentuated with some quirky South African beats.

Now, just days after the New Year bash unseen pics from their party have surfaced online. Apart from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the photo sees Sanjana Ganesan, Rahul Dravid and many others having a gala time together. From cutting cake to smiling photos, it is sure from the inside picture that everyone had a ball at the New Year 2-22 celebration. The new photos were shared by cricketer Jaya Bhardwaj in a reel clip. While sharing the post, the cricketer wrote, “Grateful for the year gone by and for all the things it has given to us. Looking forward to 2022.”

Speaking of the New Year celebration, the power couple were a part of a massive New Year cake cutting celebration at a restaurant in the foreign country. However, what stole the limelight was the warm gesture of their staff members who were all seen dancing to some quirky beats. Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop herself from recording the friendly gesture and also posted it on her Instagram story. Husband Virat Kohli also appeared in her video for a split second and needless to say, the cricketer looked extremely happy.

