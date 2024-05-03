INSIDE Anushka Sharma’s birthday dinner: Virat Kohli gives sneak-peek into their ‘unbelievable dining’ experience

Anushka Sharma recently celebrated her birthday and we already shared how hubby Virat Kohli poured his heart out in his birthday post for his lovely wife. The actress, who is now a mother of 2 kids, reportedly came back to India from London. The couple wants to keep both their kids away from the limelight and hence have been secretly living in their happy space.

Although we did not get to see pictures from Anushka’s birthday celebration this year we got our hands on something that proves the star couple had a lovely celebration.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s perfect dinner celebration

Taking to his Instagram stories, Virat Kohli shared a picture from the celebration night. In the picture, we can see a specially curated menu with Anushka Sharma’s name on it. The menu card was black in color with a brown design on it. It had a text ‘celebrating Anushka’ written on it.

Sharing this image, Virat wrote, “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

Check out the picture:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Virat Kohli’s sweetest birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Taking to his Instagram handle on Anushka Sharma’s birthday, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful post. In the post, he shared several pictures of his wife. The first one is of her looking stunning in white-colored shorts that she paired with a black top and white sunglasses. The next picture is of her looking radiant in black attire as she plays with her hair.

Advertisement

Another one is a cute picture of the couple walking on the streets with their back facing towards the camera. The last one is a picture of them enjoying the scenic beauty of a lake. Sharing these pictures, the Indian cricketer wrote, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light of our world world. We love you so much.”

Check out the post:

Anushka Sharma’s work front

The actress has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time now. She was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Now she is all set to make a comeback with Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic titled Chakda ‘Xpress.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: When actress had an EPIC reaction to Shah Rukh Khan being called Alexa's favorite actor