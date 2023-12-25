INSIDE Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Arhaan Khan; newlyweds cut MASSIVE cake-WATCH
Inside videos from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding have surfaced. Salman Khan was seen dancing with Arhaan Khan, Sshura and others at the intimate wedding ceremony.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot yesterday. They had a nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on Sunday evening. The low-key ceremony was attended by the entire Khan family in attendance, including Arbaaz’s brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and son Arhaan Khan. Now, inside videos from Arbaaz and Sshura Khan’s wedding have surfaced on Instagram, one of which shows Salman Khan dancing at the wedding.
Salman Khan, Alvira, Arhaan Khan dance to Tere Mast Mast Do Nain
A video that has been shared by fan pages on Instagram shows Salman Khan dancing to his song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg. Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sshura Khan were also seen grooving with him. Next, as Harshdeep Kaur sang the song Dil Diya Gallan, Salman and other guests were seen enjoying the performance, and grooving to the song at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s intimate wedding ceremony.
Salman Khan can be seen in a grey Pathani suit. Meanwhile, Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, from his first wife Malaika Arora, looked dapper in a black suit. Check out the video below!
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate their wedding by cutting cake
Another video that has emerged on Instagram shows Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan cutting a massive four-tiered cake to celebrate their wedding. Arhaan Khan is seen standing next to the couple, while they are surrounded by loved ones. Salman was seen smiling as he watched the newlyweds cut the cake, while Sohail Khan and other guests clapped for the couple. Have a look!
Arbaaz Khan and son Arhaan Khan sing together
Meanwhile, in another video, Arbaaz Khan and his son Arhaan Khan are seen singing a song together. As Harshdeep Kaur performed Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Arbaaz and Arhaan also joined her. Sshura Khan was seen clapping for the father-son duo.
Guests at Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan’s wedding
Apart from Arbaaz Khan’s family members, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan also attended the wedding.
Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. They wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"
ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan glow as married couple in inside PICS of their wedding
