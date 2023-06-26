INSIDE Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash: Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya; Birthday boy poses with friends

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older today, and wishes have been pouring for him on social media right from midnight. Arjun turns 38 years old today, and his ladylove Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor along with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar were seen arriving at Arjun Kapoor's residence last night to celebrate his birthday. The Ishaqzaade actor’s birthday bash was also attended by his friends, and we have come across some inside pictures and videos from the party. Malaika was seen dancing her heart out to her hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya, while Arjun was seen enjoying a conversation with his friends.

Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash

A video from Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash that has surfaced on social media shows Malaika Arora showing off her sizzling dance moves as she grooved to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. Malaika looks gorgeous in a shimmery white and red gown, and she is seen flaunting her killer moves, while the other guests at the party cheer for her.

Meanwhile, another picture from the bash shows Arjun Kapoor posing with his friends, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and others. He is seen wearing a black shirt over a white tee, along with black pants. Another picture shows Arjun enjoying a conversation with them. Clearly, Arjun had a blast at the bash with Malaika and their friends. Check out the video, and the pictures below!