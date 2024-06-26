INSIDE Arjun Kapoor’s midnight birthday celebration: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more cheer for actor; Watch

Arjun Kapoor ringed in his birthday with his close friends and family like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jun 26, 2024  |  03:51 PM IST |  328
Picture credit: Anshula Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor seems to be in a party mood as he is celebrating his birthday today, June 26. The actor ringed in his special day in the presence of his family and close friends. We spotted Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others arriving at his house to celebrate with him. And now in her birthday post for her brother, Anshula Kapoor dropped an inside video of the cake cutting.


Credits: Anshula Kapoor Instagram
