Inside Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid party: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan reunite; Tabu poses with Alvira, Dia

On Saturday, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma hosted the Eid party at their lavish house in Bandra. Several celebs including Salman, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sakshi Dhoni, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, MC Stan and others were seen gracing the party in style. They were seen putting their best fashion foot forward and making heads turn on the red carpet.

Inside pictures from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party

Today, several inside pictures from the Eid party have surfaced on the Internet. In one of the pictures, Salman and Aamir are seen sharing the same frame while in another picture, Salman is seen posing with Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dasani and Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan Bahl. Pranutan shared the picture and wrote, "Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse. Prem, Jeevan’s daughter and Suman’s daughter. #Eid." Have a look:

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan also shared pictures on her Instagram story. She posed with Tabu, Alvira Agnihotri, Sangeeta Bijlani, Dia Mirza and Neelam Kothari. The ladies looked all things gorgeous in their traditional outfits. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently enjoying the release of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He released the film on the occasion of Eid. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and others. Despite getting mixed reviews, the film has received a positive response from the audience. Though the film took a lukewarm opening, but the collection doubled on the second day.

