INSIDE Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash ft. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and others-PICS

After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s video from Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash, we have now come across some inside pictures from the party featuring Salman, Sohail, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Written by Lubna Khan Published on Nov 14, 2023   |  09:03 AM IST  |  1K
Two days ago, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma hosted a grand Diwali bash which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and many others. Looks like the celebs had a great time at the bash, and now inside pictures from Arpita’s Diwali bash have finally surfaced on social media.

Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others in INSIDE PICS from Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash

Pictures from Arpita Khan Sharma’s lavish Diwali bash have now emerged on Instagram, and clearly, the celebs had a blast! One of the pictures shows Arpita Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan and Shamita Shetty posing together for a selfie at the bash. Shilpa looks stunning in a golden saree with a halter-neck blouse, while Shamita opted for an orange sharara set for the occasion.

Arpita donned a heavily embellished golden outfit, while Sohail was seen in casual wear. Meanwhile, in other pictures, Salman Khan is seen posing with former Bigg Boss contestants Gautam Gulati and Mandana Karimi. Salman looked dapper in a black shirt with matching pants. Check out the pictures below!

Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, Shamita Shetty and Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan and Mandana Karimi

Siddharth Nigam, who was seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also posted pictures with Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and many others. Iulia Vantur, Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar were also present at the bash. Have a look at some more pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at Arpita Khan's Diwali party

Iulia Vantur, Mahesh Majrekar

Siddharth Nigam's Instagram story

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Diwali bash

Meanwhile, a video that went viral on social media showed Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan having a conversation at Arpita’s Diwali party. Fans went gaga over the ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ moment. SRK donned a blue kurta for the party.

Also present at Arpita and Ayush’a Diwali bash were Gauri Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Jawan director Atlee, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureishi, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and others.

