Inside Athiya Shetty’s Mumbai home that gives a zen vibe with dreamy interiors

It is said that no matter where we go, the number of trips we take, ultimately what gives us the utmost comfort and pleasure is our own home. Each one of us loves to keep our homes a particular way and decorate it to make it look pretty. Some of us like a simple home and others, a jazzy home. Well, today in our weekly home feature, we will take you inside Athiya Shetty’s home that is a mix of luxury, comfort, and beauty.

Pristine white living room

Athiya Shetty’s living room comprises big ivory couches. It has a low coffee table right in the middle and what will catch your attention is the bonsai plant kept on it. This section is segregated with a wall. The other section is a casual sitting area facing the garden area. The wall right in front of the couch has traditional Indian artwork.

Cosy lounge spot

Athiya Shetty’s house has a lounge spot where the actor’s family including her superstar dad Suniel Shetty loves to chill. In one of the pictures, we can see Suniel lying on a bronze chaise lined with dark side tables, which rests under a moody artwork in shades of ebony, reds, and yellows. This picture also features their pet dog who too is lying on the sofa with Suniel.

Dining area

The dining area is right in front of the French windows that overlook a beautiful view. The dining table is a cosy six-seater one that comes with intricately carved wooden chairs. Large windows let in lots of sunlight, and a wooden console here holds fresh flowers, just like the home's entrance.

Rustic bedroom

Athiya Shetty’s bedroom is quite interesting. It has a carved door-like mirror frame on one of the walls. It also includes a row of white-washed cabinets. The simple interiors make her bedroom quite spacious and the French windows opening up to a view of lush treetops, give this part of the house a zen vibe where one can unwind after a long day.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul makes relationship with Athiya Shetty official in loved up PICS on latter’s birthday; See her reply