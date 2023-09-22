Inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their kids-VIDEO

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is being celebrated by Bollywood celebrities with the utmost enthusiasm. A number of B-Town stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and many others welcomed Bappa home and shared pictures from their celebration. Rajkummar Rao made the Ganpati idol out of clay and went the eco-friendly way. Similarly, Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, and their kids Varushka and Virajveer also celebrated the occasion by making their own Ganpati idol using clay.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a video that gives a sneak peek into the Ganpati celebration with Ayushmann Khurrana, and their kids. The video begins with Virajveer, Varushka, and Tahira making the beautiful Ganesha idol out of clay. They did a great job at making the idol, and Tahira also gave a glimpse of the floral decoration. We can then see glimpses from Ayushmann and Tahira's Ganpati celebrations with their family members and friends. Virajveer is seen strumming the guitar and singing a song, while Varushka is seen dancing during the celebrations. The family then headed to the balcony for the visarjan. They immersed the Ganesha idol in a tub of water.

Sharing the video, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Oil in our hair, night suits on… with the love and comfort of our home and family we made our version of ganpati ! Sharing the love we felt this whole time and praying that He blesses one and all #ganpatibappamorya." Check out the video below!

Commenting on Tahira's post, Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, "So beautiful." An Instagram user wrote, "So beautiful! Personal. Pure. Pious. Just how celebrations should be," while another one commented, "So beautiful and the best way to go Eco Ganesha ! #sustainabiltymatters Very inspiring."

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film's supporting cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

