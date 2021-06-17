Inside birthday girl Lisa Haydon's baby shower with pink & white dreamy decor, cake & friends; PHOTOS

On her birthday, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Lisa Haydon took to social media to share a glimpse from her baby shower thrown by her friends. Lisa is all set to welcome her baby girl this month.

Thursday began on a beautiful note for Lisa Haydon's fans as the actress-model took to social media to drop glimpses from her baby shower on her birthday. As Lisa turns a year older today, she shared how her friends got together to arrange a baby shower to welcome her baby girl. Lisa, who is currently expecting her third child, is due for delivery this month. On her special day, the gorgeous star surprised her fans by sharing stunning photos from her pink and white themed baby shower.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa thanked her friends for the beautiful baby shower. She was in complete awe of the decor arranged by her friends and even joked about how she may have given references photos to them for it. In the photos, we can see the soon-to-be-mom clad in a beautiful white dress with a floral tiara on her forehead. The theme of the baby shower was pink and white and flowers along with treats of the same colours were seen all around the room. A chocolate cake also was seen in the photos along with dreamcatchers, well wishes for the baby and lots more. She also shared more photos where she could be seen enjoying with her friends over wine. However, Lisa added a disclaimer that she didn't consume any wine seen in the photos.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Lisa wrote, "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved !" As soon as Lisa shared the photos, fans started showering love on her in the comments.

Recently, the actress spoke to Harper Bazaar and revealed her baby girl is due on June 22. However, she shared that her baby girl may arrive sooner than that. The actress is already a mom to two sons Zack and Leo. Lisa married Dino Lalvani back in October 2016 and welcomed her first baby in 2017 and her second child in 2020. The duo lives in Hong Kong.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: Here are 5 times the actress proved that she is a water baby

Credits :Lisa Haydon Instagram

Share your comment ×