Inside Boney Kapoor's star-studded bday bash ft. Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor-PICS

Film producer Boney Kapoor just turned 68 years old. The Mr. India hitmaker rang in his big day with a birthday bash full of family. His daughters Janhvi and Khushi showed up to party with their dad, along with their brother Arjun Kapoor and the rest of the Kapoor crew.

Boney Kapoor's birthday bash

Boney Kapoor turned a year older on November 11th and threw a star-studded party for his birthday. Recently, social media influencer Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani took to his Instagram stories to share several pictures and a video from the party. In the video, Boney can be seen cutting a cake as he is surrounded by Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya along with actor Vedang Raina. The birthday cake was designed like a briefcase and had Boney's picture on it.

About Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor is the son of late producer Surinder Kapoor and was married to the legendary Sridevi. He has three children from two marriages, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. As a producer, he has backed films like Mr. India, Wanted, Company, Milli and Maidaan, etc. Among these, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been long delayed.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The film met with mostly mixed reviews. She will next be seen playing an IFS officer in Ulajh. Apart from these, she is also doing Mr.& Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and a Telugu film titled Devara with Jr. NTR. Khushi, on the other hand, is gearing up for her debut film The Archies which will release on December 7th. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is based on the namesake American comic book series and it also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina among others.

Arjun was last seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. He is currently doing Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi.

