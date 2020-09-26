Inside details of Deepika Padukone's questioning: NCB deputy director heads 5 member team for her probe

Deepika Padukone arrived this morning at the NCB Office for in drug case. As per reports of a news channel, Deepika is being probed by a 5-member team with an apparent list of 20 questions

Actress and her manager are currently being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with their alleged drug chats from 2017. Amid this, as per Times Now, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra is heading a 5 member team for her probe. Times Now report also stated that they have prepared at least a 20 questions list for Deepika's questioning. After Deepika arrived in the morning at 10 AM, Karishma Prakash also reached the NCB office for her probe regarding the alleged drug chats.

Times Now report mentioned that the actress may be questioned about her phone number, her family members, and for how long the actress was using her mobile number. It was also reported by Times Now that Deepika was asked to keep her phone aside during the questioning. The news channel reported that women members also are a part of the probe team of NCB. Also, the channel reported that Deepika and Karishma may be questioned regarding their alleged chats that came to surface where they apparently spoke about 'weed, hash and maal.' Karishma is being questioned for the second time today. NCB also grilled KWAN employee Jaya Saha and CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar this week. It was also reported by Times Now a day back that Deepika was allegedly the admin of the WhatsApp group with Karishma, Jaya and other members from KWAN.

She was also called by the NCB yesterday and was quizzed for hours before she left for home. Deepika arrives from Goa on Thursday evening with . The actress had confirmed to the NCB that she will be attending the questioning on September 26. Apart from Deepika, actresses Sara Ali Khan and also have been called to join the probe today. While Shraddha arrives a little while ago, Sara too will soon reach the NCB zonal office where her questioning will begin.

