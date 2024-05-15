INSIDE Dia Mira's son Avyaan's 3rd birthday bash: A jungle-themed cake, carnival setup and lots of happy moments

Actress Dia Mirza, known for her memorable roles in hit films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and many more regularly shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans on social media. On May 14, 2024, Dia's son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi turned 3 and the actress hosted a dreamy birthday party for her little munchkin.

Dia Mirza drops pictures from son Avyaan's 3rd birthday party

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza dropped dreamy pictures from her son Avyaan's birthday party. She captioned the post, "14th May 2024 Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Thank you for making every day joyful @vaibhav.rekhi @deepamirza @rekhi.poonam @samairarekhi #SunsetKeDivane."

Check out the pictures here:

In the pictures, Dia Mirza can be seen celebrating Avyaan's big day with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi and daughter Samaira Rekhi along with other family members and close friends. The parents hosted a jungle-themed birthday bash for son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan joined the guest lists with their kids.

Dia Mirza on personal front

Last year, Dia Mirza was seen as Uzma in the road adventure drama film Dhak Dhak and as Shehnaz in Made In Heaven Season 2.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi exchanged vows in a private ceremony following a pre-wedding celebration hosted by their loved ones on February 15, 2021. The couple, who never publicly acknowledged their relationship until their wedding, reportedly met in 2020 and spent the lockdown together, strengthening their bond.

Vaibhav Rekhi, born in 1985 and based in Mumbai's Pali Hill, holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School.

Professionally, he is an investment banker and businessman, serving as a partner at Piramal Fund Management. Pooja Dadlani, close to Rekhi and Shah Rukh Khan's manager was among the first to share the news, posting a photo of the couple's pre-wedding festivities.

