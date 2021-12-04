Inside Edge 3 Twitter Review: Fans love fabulous twists in Richa Chadha starrer, say ‘can’t wait for season 4’

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Dec 04, 2021
   
Inside Edge 3 Twitter Review: Fans love fabulous twists in Richa Chadha starrer, say ‘can’t wait for season 4’ (Image: Still from Inside Edge 3)
Starring Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi, season 3 of the web series Inside Edge was released via OTT on Friday, December 3. For those unaware, the first 2 seasons of the show had set a high benchmark for its latest season and needless to say, the makers have done it again. Inside Edge 3 has garnered immense appreciation and praise from fans online. Here, we have curated the reaction of netizens upon watching the show.

Inside Edge 3 Twitter Review:

The micro-blogging site has been flooded with fan reviews of the newly released season and the majority of them have absolutely loved the new twists. Speaking of which a user said, “Binged #InsideEdge3 fabulous performance twst at his bst can't wait 4 season 4 phenomenaly drafted @FarOutAkhtar  & well crafted by @vivekoberoi @RichaChadha #tarun and many other talented strs it was amazing to watch starcast lovd it at the most keep shining waiting for more.” Another shared, “#InsideEdge3:- Good watch. Unlike S1 and S2, Season3 is more about Politics, Revenge and Power of all the characters. Engaging episodes, great performances and ultimately ends on a cliffhanger.” Check out the review below

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s first series Inside Edge was launched in the year 2017. The plot of the first season was based on Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue and physical intimacy, power, money are mere means to an end. Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words and takes no prisoners. 

Speaking of season 2, the story unfolds with an unstable Vayu Raghavan who leads the Mumbai Mavericks to face their prime opponent, the Haryana Hurricanes. Arvind Vashist leads the opponent team. The teams become a part of massive scandals that shakes the world of cricket. In the game’s upper rank, Zarina Malik partners with Bhaisaab, but those in the shades threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control. Now, season 3 has served the right amount of entertainment on viewers’ plates. 

