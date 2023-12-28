Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani drops official PICS from wedding with Tanya Jacob, celebs shower love
On Christmas, actor and son of actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj Virwani got married to Tanya Jacob in the presence of many Bollywood celebs.
A couple of days ago on Christmas, veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with the love of his life, Taniya Jacob. The inside pictures of their ceremonies were all over the internet. Now, the actor has shared first glimpses of his dreamy wedding.
Tanuj Virwani drops official photos from his wedding with Tanya Jacob
In the past couple of days, Inside Edge actor and the son of actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj Virwani went from being single to being happily married. In the presence of their loved ones and several B-town celebs, the couple took each other as husband and wife. A while ago, the groom dropped official love-filled images of the dreamy ceremony with Tanya Jacob.
Making his wedding Insta-official with images showcasing the lovely time they had while getting to each other, he also penned a warm post. The actor wrote, “And Just like that we were one. Two souls. Two Hearts that now beat as one. Today’s the First day of the rest of our Lives and I look forward to all the Glorious Adventures that Life has in store for us, Mrs Virwani @tanyajacob1.”
Take a look:
B-town celebs shower love on the newly wedded couple
Soon after he posted that beautiful photo album, Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to shower love on them. Senior actress Poonam Dhillon wrote, “Congratulations and all the blessings for a beautiful future together,” while Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel congratulated them. Producer Nivedita Basu commented, “Such pretty pics @tanujvirwani @tanyajacob1 thhu thhu nazar na lage.”
Take a look:
Tanuj Virwani wished mom Rati Agnihotri on her birthday
A couple of weeks ago, Tarun shared a heartfelt note for his mother, actress Rati Agnihotri. Posting multiple images with her, the actor penned, “You’ve been my Parent , my Friend . My Strength, My weakness . My Beginning and my End . All that I am , all that I Aspire to be I owe wholly and soully to you . Thank you for being My North Star . My Rock of Gibraltar and the Wind beneath my wings . Thank you for instilling within me a core set of values that helps me better navigate this journey called life. You’ve taught me kindness and compassion . Forgiveness and Empathy . Most importantly you’ve taught me to be a Decent man in an often Indecent world . And that is the greatest lesson of them all . Love you . Today . Tomorrow and Forever . Happy Birthday Ma.”
ALSO READ: Tanuj Virwani ties the knot with Taniya Jacob; Atul Agnihotri drops PIC from celebration ft. Rati Agnihotri, others
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam joins Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava; set to play THIS role in period drama
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he is tired of playing villain; ‘I decided to stop and relax’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan explains why he turned down 'deadly' direct-to-digital offers for Merry Christmas
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan says Saif Ali Khan was to do Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif; What happened next?