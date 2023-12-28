Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani drops official PICS from wedding with Tanya Jacob, celebs shower love

A couple of days ago on Christmas, veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with the love of his life, Taniya Jacob. The inside pictures of their ceremonies were all over the internet. Now, the actor has shared first glimpses of his dreamy wedding.

Tanuj Virwani drops official photos from his wedding with Tanya Jacob

In the past couple of days, Inside Edge actor and the son of actress Rati Agnihotri, Tanuj Virwani went from being single to being happily married. In the presence of their loved ones and several B-town celebs, the couple took each other as husband and wife. A while ago, the groom dropped official love-filled images of the dreamy ceremony with Tanya Jacob.

Making his wedding Insta-official with images showcasing the lovely time they had while getting to each other, he also penned a warm post. The actor wrote, “And Just like that we were one. Two souls. Two Hearts that now beat as one. Today’s the First day of the rest of our Lives and I look forward to all the Glorious Adventures that Life has in store for us, Mrs Virwani @tanyajacob1.”

Take a look:

B-town celebs shower love on the newly wedded couple

Soon after he posted that beautiful photo album, Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to shower love on them. Senior actress Poonam Dhillon wrote, “Congratulations and all the blessings for a beautiful future together,” while Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel congratulated them. Producer Nivedita Basu commented, “Such pretty pics @tanujvirwani @tanyajacob1 thhu thhu nazar na lage.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Tanuj Virwani wished mom Rati Agnihotri on her birthday

A couple of weeks ago, Tarun shared a heartfelt note for his mother, actress Rati Agnihotri. Posting multiple images with her, the actor penned, “You’ve been my Parent , my Friend . My Strength, My weakness . My Beginning and my End . All that I am , all that I Aspire to be I owe wholly and soully to you . Thank you for being My North Star . My Rock of Gibraltar and the Wind beneath my wings . Thank you for instilling within me a core set of values that helps me better navigate this journey called life. You’ve taught me kindness and compassion . Forgiveness and Empathy . Most importantly you’ve taught me to be a Decent man in an often Indecent world . And that is the greatest lesson of them all . Love you . Today . Tomorrow and Forever . Happy Birthday Ma.”

ALSO READ: Tanuj Virwani ties the knot with Taniya Jacob; Atul Agnihotri drops PIC from celebration ft. Rati Agnihotri, others