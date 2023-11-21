Inside Edge’s Tanuj Virwani gets engaged to Tanya Jacob: ‘Cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you’

Actor Tanuj Virwani swept over the hearts of fans with his performance in Inside Edge as a bold batsman, Vayu Raghavan. While he rose to fame with the web show professionally, on the personal front, the actor recently got engaged to Tanya Jacob. Sharing some dreamy pictures, Tanuj Virwani made the official announcement, as he welcomed Tanya Jacob to ‘the fam’.

Taking to his Instagram account yesterday, on November 20, Virwani made the official announcement of his engagement to Tanya Jacob and also shared some breathtaking photos right from the proposal. While the actor can be seen decked up for the crucial day of his life in a suit, Tanya can be seen donning a peach-colored strappy satin dress along with a pair of earrings.

The duo can be seen striking poses with one another and the love exudes in the gazes that they exchange with each other in the pictures.

Sharing the images and making the official announcement of his engagement, an ecstatic Tanuj wrote, “It’s neither the Journey that matters most , nor is it the the Destination . It is the Company Cannot wait to spend the rest of my Life with you @tanyajacob1 Welcome to the Fam.”

Have a look at the photos right here.

Fans are all hearts for Tanya Jacob-Tanuj Virwani

After Tanuj Virwani shared the heavenly pictures after exchanging rings with Tanya and making the promise of forever, his fans flocked to the comments section of his post to shower the lovebirds with congratulatory messages.

A fan wrote on his post, “Congratulations” and another commented, “Congratulations handsome.” Other comments on Tanuj Virwani’s post read, “Congratulations brother”, “Congratulations you two @tanujvirwani @tanyajsways may God bless this union forever”, “Woohoo! Congrats you two” and “congratulations to both of you”.

When Tanuj Virwani expresses his opinions on Inside Edge

The actor created quite a stir after starring in the web series Inside Edge, which was released in three parts. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Virwani discussed at length about the show and said how he was at different stages of his life each time a season dropped in.

Calling the fact ‘interesting’, he shared that though his performance was consistent, there was a ‘gradual evolution’ of the character in each season.

