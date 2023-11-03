INSIDE Esha Deol’s birthday bash with her ‘squad’ Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Rakul Preet-PICS

Actress Esha Deol celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday, on the 2nd of November. As she turned a day older, she has now shared glimpses of how her special day went about and dropped a heap of photographs from the birthday eve that she celebrated with actors Tusshar Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Rakul Preet, and others. See the pictures inside.

Esha Deol shines in black on birthday eve, shares pictures with Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, the actress shared glimpses of her ‘lovely’ birthday evening with her fans. The actress was seen flaunting her black birthday dress with silver shimmery beads on it and was all smiles for pictures.

Esha Deol shared ten pictures and she was seen striking a pose with all the guests at her birthday party including actors Abhay Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and her sister Ahana Deol.

As she dropped the pictures on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “With my squad.. a lovely chilled out evening” and also added in the hashtags, “#mybirthday #party #aboutlastnight #rooftop #chillvibes #friends #family #gratitude.”

Here’s how Abhay Deol and Esha Deol’s fans reacted to the photos

As the actress shared the post on Instagram, actor Abhay Deol responded by dropping a comment on the actress’ post. He wrote, “the best time.”

Her fans too, have been left feeling over the moon and poured love on the actress’ post. Dropping a comment, a fan wrote, “superrrrrrrrr” and another fan penned, “Niceeeeeeeee.”

Other comments on Esha’s post read, “Gorgeous”, “Beautiful” and “Happy moments.”

When Esha Deol celebrated her birthday wish Hema Malini, daughters Miraya, Radhya...

The actress also shared a post yesterday dropping a glimpse of how her day commenced. She shared a heap of photographs with her mother and legendary actress Hema Malini and with her children Radhya and Miraya.

As she shared the pictures on her Instagram account, she wrote in the caption, “Love & gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings coming my way, As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother & my darling daughters @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam #itsmybirthday #love #gratitude.”

