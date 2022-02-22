INSIDE Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s post wedding bash at Zoya's residence: Happy faces, music & selfies

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 and took their three-year-long relationship a step further. The couple never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Their wedding ceremony happened in Khandala in presence of close friends and family members. The pictures from their wedding made rounds on the Internet and by looking at them, it won’t be wrong in saying that the couple had a gala time at their wedding. Just a while back, Farhan and Shibani were spotted outside Zoya Akhtar’s residence, looking all glamorous for their post-wedding bash. Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha too joined them for the party.

Shibani treated her fans with some inside videos from the party and it was all about dance, music, pouts, and happy faces. Taking to the story section of Instagram, she posted several videos and one of them also featured her sister Anusha Dandekar. Shibani wore a purple color gown for the event and Anusha opted for all-white assemble. Both the sisters looked super hot in their attires. In addition to this, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Farhan and Shibani will register their marriage on February 21.

Take a look:

Earlier, newlyweds Farhan and Shibani had made their first appearance as husband and wife in front of the paparazzi. The couple twinned in shades of gold and blush pink. Nonetheless, to say, they looked stunning together. They also had distributed sweets among the paparazzi. However, Farhan and Shibani have not posted their official wedding pictures on their official Instagram handles.

