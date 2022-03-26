INSIDE Fashion week after-party: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Nysa Devgan doll up to steal hearts; PICS

It has been quite a happening week for all of us but especially for our Bollywood lovelies. Today, the star kids Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor were seen having a gala time at a fashion-week after-party with other industry colleagues such as Manish Malhotra. The trio absolutely stole our hearts with their gorgeous party attires and we can’t wait for you to have a look at them!

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor looked quite gorgeous. She looked super hot in a body-fitting bling colourful dress that made it hard for us to tear our eyes away from her. She had her hair tied up in a sleek bun and adorned the look with big hoop earrings. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor looked glamorous in a fashionable bling dress that flaunted her curves perfectly. She had her sleek, straight hair let down, framing her face perfectly. Finally, coming to Nysa - WOW! For the after-party, she opted for a slip grey dress that looked gorgeous on her. Well, we are in love with all their looks!

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar for the second time. Shanaya, on the other hand, is in the headlines as she will be seen in Bedhadak with Gurfateh, and Lakshya in the lead. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions.

