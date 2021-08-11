Inside Girls’ Night: Tara Sutaria chills with friends, shares glimpses of mouth watering delicacies

Actor Tara Sutaria enjoyed a ‘girls night in’ on Tuesday, August 10. Taking to her Instagram space, the Student of the Year 2 star shared umpteen glimpses of her chilling session with the girl gang. At first, Tara took some time out to greet her Instafam and said, “Just wanted to say HII Instafam! Stay safe and Be well… Endless Love”. Soon after, the Tadap star gave a sneak peek of her yummy dinner which included cheesy fries and a fat burger.

Later, Tara Suturia shared a cute boomerang with her girl gang using a quirky gif that read ‘Girls Night Out’. However, it seems that the actor invited her friends at her place and hence she quickly corrected the gif stating “more like girls night in but ok”. Dinner is incomplete without dessert and Tara did not fail to add sweetness to her chilled night. She teased fans by posting another boomerang of a chocolate sandwich and called it the ‘best dessert ever’.

Take a quick look at Tara Sutaria’s ‘Girls Night In’ here:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside , John Abraham and in Ek Villain returns.

