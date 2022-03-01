INSIDE glimpses of Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa’s pre-wedding festivities

Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur is all set to get married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank tomorrow. “The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It's an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while,” informed a source close to the development.

Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and are now set to tie the knot in presence of their friends and family. Reportedly, the couple had gotten engaged a while back. Just a few moments back, Sanah and Mayank’s pre-wedding festivities began and glimpses from the event have gone viral on the internet. Actor Vivaan Shah took to his social media handle and shared videos and pictures from their sangeet night. In the short clips, the bride-to-be was seen dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga with a golden crop shrug on top. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a brown semi-formal attire for the special day. In other videos, the Shaandaar actress was seen winning hearts as she grooved on traditional songs with Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak.

For the unversed, Sanah made her big-screen debut with Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar which also featured her brother Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, Shaandar also starred Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

