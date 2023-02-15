INSIDE Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s wedding: Couple makes a grand entry as they dance down the aisle-WATCH

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic tied the knot again yesterday in Udaipur! The couple, who had an intimate court marriage in 2020, have now celebrated their wedding in a grand way, and had a white wedding in Udaipur yesterday. Post their marriage, the couple posted stunning pictures from their Christian wedding, and they were simply dream-like. Now, we have come across an inside video from the wedding ceremony that shows the couple making a smashing entry as they danced along the aisle.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows Natasa and Hardik grooving while they walked down the aisle together. Natasa looked beautiful in a white gown that had a long trail, which was held by her bridesmaids, who walked behind her. Natasa held a bouquet of flowers in her hand as she grooved along with Hardik. The cricketer was dressed in a black tuxedo. The couple is seen enjoying the wedding celebration to the fullest, and the joy and happiness on their faces are quite evident. Check out the video below!

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s wedding pictures

Yesterday, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared their wedding pictures on Instagram. “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love,” wrote the couple. One of the pictures shows Hardik and Natasa posing with their son Agastya.

Natasa looked beautiful as a Christian bride in a white wedding gown with full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a veil, a statement diamond necklace, and matching earrings. Meanwhile, Hardik looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and a bow tie.