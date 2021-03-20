Inside Harman Baweja & Sasha Ramchandani's fun pre wedding party with Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali; PHOTOS

Love Story 2050 actor Harman Baweja is all set to tie the knot with Sasha Ramchandani. Ahead of his wedding, photos from his cocktail party with Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry and others are going viral on social media.

It was last year that a photo of Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani was shared on social media by sister Rowena Baweja as she announced that their Roka. Now, it seems like the former actor is all set to get married to his ladylove Sasha amid his family and friends. 's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra has shared several photos and videos on his social media handle from Harman's pre-wedding cocktail with Sasha where the Love Story 2050 actor can be seen having a gala time ahead of his wedding.

In one of the photos, Harman is seen posing with his ladylove Sasha and friends like Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry, Jay Shewakramani and others. The bride-to-be is seen beaming with joy in a gorgeous maroon lehenga choli while Harman is seen clad in a black kurta. In one of the videos shared by Raj, we can see Harman dancing away and enjoying his pre-wedding ceremony with his fiance, Sasha. To note, Sasha is a wellness coach and the two got engaged in December 2020.

In another photo, Raj also gave fans a glimpse of a signboard welcoming guests to Sasha and Harman's nuptials. In another photo from the flight, the businessman along with other friends of Harman seemed excited for his wedding with Sasha.

Take a look:

When the photo from Harman and Sasha's roka was shared by Rowena, she had congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #roka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja." Harman is best known for his films like 'Love Story 2050' and 'What's Your Rashee?' with .

Also Read|Harman Baweja gets engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh, wishes pour in for the couple

Credits :Raj Kundra Instagram

Share your comment ×