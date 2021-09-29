Inside Inaaya Kemmu’s birthday bash: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan enjoy with mom to be Neha Dhupia

On Wednesday, September 29, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Keemu’s daughter Inaaya turned a year older. To celebrate her 4th birthday, Soha hosted a small birthday party which was attended by close friends and family members. The birthday bash also saw many popular Bollywood moms under one roof including Kareena Kapoor and soon mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia. Both Kareen and Neha took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of the birthday celebration.

While in one photo, all the moms at the party gather together to share an infectious smile as the camera captures them. In another, Neha poses alongside the Pataudi Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan. While sharing the selfie, Neha added a hilarious caption tha read, “Bebo Love + photobombed by our favourite boy.” Neha also showered immense love on birthday girl Inaaya’s mom, Soha with a cute selfie. The Roadies gang leader captioned the photo as “We Love you loads birthday mama.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor also shared an adorable photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to wish the little munchkin. In the monochromatic picture, cute Inaaya candidly gazes at the camera. Kareena Kapoor while uploading the photo wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.”

Even aunt Saba Ali Khan wasn’t behind to share an unseen picture of Inaaya on the special occasion of her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba’s picture sees Inaaya smiling as she sat on a staircase. Saba shared the post alongside a cute note that read, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you...always."

