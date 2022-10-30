Inside Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan's spooky Halloween party; See pics

On Saturday, Bollywood celebs were seen attending a Halloween party in the city. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ahan Shetty and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving for the party in style. While some of them opted for stylish outfits, others were seen donning a gothic look. Janhvi and Sara took to social media and shared inside pictures from the party. Inside Pictures

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the party with her girls. She was seen dressed as Morticia Addams from the film, The Addams Family. Janhvi wore an off-shoulder black bodycon outfit. She styled her look with bold lips and dramatic eye makeup. While Sara wore a shimmery crop top with a black short skirt. Birthday girl Ananya Panday recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen posing with Sara and Ananya. Sharing the pictures with her fans, Janhvi wrote, 'Boo' in her caption. Have a look:

Sara also took to her handle and offered a glimpse of their gala time at the party. She wished Ananya by sharing a picture from the party. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the funniest, prettiest and cutest girl @ananyapanday. It's always a blast when you're around. Keep crackling you patakha." She also shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim. Have a look:

Sara, Janhvi and Ananya have been bonding with each other lately. The trio was also seen having a whale of a time at Amritpal Bindra's Diwali party. Work front Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. On the other hand, Janhvi has Mr and Mrs Mahi, Mili and Dostana 2 in the pipeline. While Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more send 'love' to 24-year-old