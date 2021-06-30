  1. Home
Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's 'really serious' workout session; WATCH VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a short clip of her serious workout with sister Khushi. Check out what they have been upto.
35945 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 10:31 pm
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor workout session Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's 'really serious' workout session; WATCH VIDEO (Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor posted a fun and goofy video of a workout session with none other than her sister Khushi Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped a glimpse of her ‘serious workout’ session. The ‘Dhadak’ actress was seen pulling Khushi’s legs, who was lying on the floor. It seemed as if the sisters were more in the mood for fun than a workout. In the short clip, the Bollywood sister-duo laughed their hearts out. Posting the video, the elder Kapoor sister wrote, “We are really serious about our workouts”. 

Janhvi donned a racerback red sports bra with same-colour shorts, while sister Khushi was seen sporting grey-black workout wear. Keeping up with their sporty gym looks, both the Kapoor sisters made heads turn. The video was taken by their trainer, Namrata Purohit. The Fitness trainer had also shared a video of Janhvi doing squats with weights on her Instagram handle. Daughters of the late actress, Sridevi and moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, share a very close relationship. Janhvi and Khushi often keep their fans engaged by sharing regular posts on social media platforms. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

 Janhvi made her debut in the 2018 release ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has also worked in films including ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’ and more. She will next be seen in ‘Takht’ alongside Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her first-ever television appearance through the talk show, BFFs with Vogue Season 3 hosted by Neha Dhupia. She was accompanied by her sister Janhvi. Both of them revealed many secrets about each other in the show

Also Read: Janhvi and Khushi: Little secrets of the Kapoor sisters that their fans would definitely want to know

Credits :Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Telantless