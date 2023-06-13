INSIDE Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor’s fun-filled party with Shikhar Pahariya and their friends-PICS

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most popular star kids. While Janhvi is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, Khushi is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. They are both quite popular on social media and its always a delight to see Janhvi and Khushi’s pictures together. A few hours ago, their friend posted a few pictures on Instagram that show them having a blast at a party. Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also featured in some of the pictures from the bash, and was at the party.

Janhvi Kapoor parties with Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and their friends

The pictures shared by Orry on Instagram seem to be throwback pictures, and while Janhvi looks gorgeous in a brown oversized outfit, Khushi looks glamorous in a sleeveless black body-hugging dress. One picture shows Janhvi pulling Khushi for a tight hug, while another one shows the sisters posing with their friend Orry. Other pictures show Shikhar Pahariya, and while he isn’t seen posing with Janhvi, the pictures are from the same party. One of the pictures also shows Khushi Kapoor posing with her dad Boney Kapoor, who is seen in a white shirt. Check out the pictures below.

Janhvi Kapoor gushes over Khushi Kapoor in new poster of The Archies

Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers of The Archies unveiled a new poster of the film, that showed the cast members posing around a couch. They were seen in a retro look, and Khushi looked stunning in a peach top layered with an off-white cardigan and a checkered skirt. Janhvi reacted to the poster and gushed over Khushi Kapoor. She called her a ‘princess’, and wrote, “Look at my baby she's a princess!!!! I can't wait for this I know all of you have killed it.”

Early this morning, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other cast members of The Archies were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they jetted off to Brazil for Netflix Tudum 2023 event.

