Inside Janhvi Kapoor's casual dinner night with Khushi & dad Boney Kapoor post his birthday; See PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to drop glimpses from her dinner outing with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor. Her dad celebrated his birthday yesterday and the Dostana 2 star shared photos on social media.

Just yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor and 's father Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday and today, the Dostana 2 star shared photos on social media from a comfy and intimate dinner with them and close ones on social media. The Dostana 2 star had headed to Chennai last week with Boney and Khushi and her friend too had joined them. Photos of Janhvi, Khushi, Boney and a few of the actress' friends from the airport had come in last week. And now, she has shared a glimpse of the family dinner on social media and it surely will leave you in awe.

In the photos, we get to see Janhvi clad in a light silver colored maxi dress as she sat next to her dad on a chair. Khushi Kapoor could be seen sporting a light brown dress as she sat near her sister Janhvi to pose for a picture-perfect family photo. Boney Kapoor is seen clad in a kurta pajama. The adorable family photo was followed by a cute photo of Janhvi with her best friend Tanishaa Santoshi. The Dostana 2 star was seen giving a bear hug to her best friend as they spent time together.

In another photo, Janhvi, Khushi, Tanisha and others were seen chilling together as they enjoyed dinner. The cute photos were shared by Janhvi on her Instagram story and she captioned them as, "November 2020." A day back, Janhvi had shared adorable childhood photos with dad Boney Kapoor to wish him on his birthday.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in a Netflix film, Gunjan Saxena. Apart from this, she has two other projects in her kitty including Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and Takht. In Takht, Janhvi would be seen with an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. While Dostana 2 shooting had already begun prior to the pandemic, Takht is yet to commence for Janhvi.

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

