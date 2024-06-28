INSIDE John Abraham-Priya Runchal’s furry friend Sia’s 1st birthday celebration; PS: it is too cute to be missed

John Abraham and Priya Runchal are one of the most adorable and beloved Bollywood couples. Although the Dhoom actor is known to keep his private life relatively low-key, his wife Priya occasionally offers glimpses into their married life and shares unseen pictures. Recently, their pet Sia turned one, and without a doubt, they celebrated the occasion and shared it on social media, leaving us completely charmed by their wholesome post.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal celebrate pet Sia's birthday

Priya Runchal took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from their pet Sia's birthday celebration. The first picture features a cute cake adorned with 'Sia turns 1'. The second slide is a video showcasing Sia enjoying a blissful moment on the beach. In the third post, John's pets pose adorably together, capturing our attention effortlessly.

In the fourth picture, John's furry friends are seen running toward the waterfront on the beach, possibly to chase after a crow. In the fifth picture, Priya can be seen enjoying some "me time" with her pet Sia, feeding her delicious ice cream.

In the final photo, John and Priya are beaming with smiles as they pose with their pets. John is dressed in a black hoodie and pants, while Priya looks lovely in a purple t-shirt and denim jeans.

Have a look at the post here:

About John Abraham and Priya Runchal

For the unversed, John Abraham married Priya Runchal on January 3, 2014. In an old interview with Mid-day, the Dostana actor mentioned that he prefers not to be photographed with his wife as they enjoy their time together in private. He shared that this was his preferred approach, elaborating that his wife values privacy.

The actor revealed that his wife had finished her business school course in London and had previously resided in Los Angeles. When speaking about his wife, John noted her preference for discreetly handling her work, something he greatly admires.

John was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone. Up next, he will be seen in Vedaa co-starring Sharvari Wagh.

