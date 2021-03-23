Inside Kangana Ranaut's birthday celebration with cake & flowers ahead of Thalaivi trailer launch; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut has turned a year older today and on occasion, her fans are pouring in wishes for her. The actress travelled to Chennai for the Thalaivi trailer launch today. She celebrated her birthday as well as the National Film Award win at midnight.

Actress is currently riding high on the success of her hard work as she was conferred upon with the National Film Award as Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi at the 67th National Film Awards press conference. Not just this, Kangana also is celebrating her birthday today and as she turns a year older, fans have been sending her love on social media. Yesterday, after winning the National Film Award, Kangana headed to Chennai for the Thalaivi trailer launch event, and there, she celebrated her birthday at midnight with her team.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a couple of photos from her midnight birthday celebration. Not just her birthday, she even celebrated her big National Award win with her team in Chennai. In the first picture, we can see her clad in a white saree with golden border. In front of her, two cakes can be seen with a wish for her on the occasion of her birthday. The Thalaivi star could be seen smiling away before cutting the cake.

In another photo, we can see a cake to celebrate her National Film Award as Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika. In a selfie shared by the actress, we can see her posing with Abhishek Vyas as she celebrated Manikarnika's National Film Award. She shared the photo with him as she held a glass of wine and wrote, "Celebrating the man who was a true partner in the difficult process of filming #Manikarnika, thank you @vyasabhishek77."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to launch the trailer of Thalaivi today. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is helmed by AL Vijay and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 23, 2021.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

