Inside Kangana Ranaut's birthday dinner with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi & others; PICS & Video

Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday and celebrated the occasion with a dinner at her house post Thalaivi trailer launch. Photos from the bash were shared on social media and it featured Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor and others.

Actress has been in the headlines all through this week as she released the trailer of her highly-anticipated film, Thalaivi and it received a lot of love from fans. Not just this, she also won her 4th National Film Award as Best Actress this week for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Further, another reason to celebrate was her birthday on Tuesday. The star rang in her birthday with the Thalaivi team as well as had a get-together at her house with Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, Pallavi Joshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and others.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a fun glimpse of her birthday dinner at her house where Anupam Kher, Ekta, Ashwiny, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi could be seen. Kangana looked excited as she celebrated her 34th birthday with family and friends. Not just this, Anupam Kher also shared photos and videos from inside where we saw the cake for her as well as the decor. Ekta could be seen chatting with Kangana at the party and Anupam Kher shared the photo on his handle.

Sharing some more photos from the party, Kangana thanked her brother for arranging the dinner perfectly. She wrote, "Thank you Aksht for planning this dinner to perfection... some glimpses from last night. Some more pictures from last night. Thank you friends for gifts and flowers and cakes and for all the wishes.... my heart is full with love and happiness." Vivek also shared photos with Kangana, Pallavi and others from the celebration and it turned out to be a special dinner.

Thank you Aksht for planning this dinner to perfection... some glimpses from last night pic.twitter.com/L0FuWc9sFZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

Some more pictures from last night

Thank you friends for gifts and flowers and cakes and for all the wishes.... my heart is full with love and happiness pic.twitter.com/SsPw1W4vBg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

Thanks a lot gorgeous and super talented @KanganaTeam for the celebrations. You are a rockstar. With three of my most favourite #NationalAwards winner actors. @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/NigqWo1Oqq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress was present at the Thalaivi trailer launch event in Mumbai as well as Chennai. The film's trailer received a lot of love from audiences as they loved Kangana in Jayalalithaa's avatar. Thalaivi also stars Madhoo, Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

