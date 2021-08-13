Inside Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad wrap up party with her rockstar squad, a cake and lots of fun; PHOTOS

Inside Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad wrap up party with her rockstar squad, a cake and lots of fun; PHOTOS
Actress Kangana Ranaut has all reasons to rejoice as she has wrapped up another film amid the pandemic in Budapest and this time, it is all about Dhaakad. The actress shared photos from a fun-filled Dhaakad wrap-up party in Budapest with Rangoli Chandel, director Razneesh Ghai, producer Sohail Maklai and others. Kangana seemed to be enjoying there. After working hard for the past few weeks with the director and producers of the film, the actress celebrated in style.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared several photos from inside the party where we could see her dancing and celebrating the end of another film. Kangana is seen cutting the cake with her director Razneesh Ghai, whom she called as her 'chief.' On the other hand, she shared a photo with the producer Sohail and called him her 'fav'. In another photo, Kangana is seen posing with her girl squad including sister Rangoli. The star partied with everyone and danced the night away in Budapest. 

Take a look:

Recently, her family including her parents and sister's family also joined her in Budapest. Over the past few days, Kangana has been spending time with them including her nephew Prithvi. 

Talking about Dhaakad, the film will star Kangana as Agent Agni in the actioner. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The actress recently penned a note when she finished shooting and said that the character will continue to live inside her. 

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana has Thalaivi as well as Tejas. She is also producing an OTT film under Manikarnika Films banner titled Tiku Weds Sheru. 

Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram


