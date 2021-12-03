Inside Kangana Ranaut's riverside lunch with nephew Prithvi & sister Rangoli on her birthday; PHOTOS

Actress Kangana Ranaut had headed to Himachal Pradesh a few days ago and now, as she is back in her hometown, she is making the most of her time before returning to the grind. Recently, the Thalaivii star celebrated her sister Rangoli Chandel's birthday in Himachal and shared photos on social media from the celebrations. Not just Rangoli, Kangana is ensuring she spends enough time with her nephew Prithvi as well. The star had been busy shooting for her production project before leaving.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana dropped several photos from the celebrations of Rangoli's birthday. In one of them, Kangana could be seen sitting with Prithvi and planting a kiss on his cheek. The cute photo is bound to leave you in awe. In another, Kangana could be seen sitting under a tree with Rangoli as they posed. In another picture, the Thalaivii star could not stop laughing over a joke while sitting beside Beas river. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "You are most favourite laughing partner...I love you @rangoli_r_chandel."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress recently was in the headlines when she filed an FIR against a person who gave threats to her. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa. Now, she will be seen in Tejas as an Indian Airforce Pilot. The film is directed Sarvesh Mewara. Besides this, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will hit the screens on July 8, 2021.

