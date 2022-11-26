INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner party: Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others look impressive; PICS

Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker, and television host is well-known to be the party starter in Bollywood. On November 25, Friday, the head honcho of Dharma Productions hosted a special dinner for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry. Even though the reason behind the celebration is yet to be revealed, Karan Johar's dinner party is now garnering attention with its guests' list. Some of the most famous names in the industry including star kid Aryan Khan, fashionista Sonam Kapoor, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others attended Karan Johar's dinner party in style.

Sonam Kapoor, the popular actress who is known to have changed the fashion game of Bollywood, is now receiving much love from fashion enthusiasts for her look. The Neerja actress looked stunning in a Taller Mermo Kaftan dress, which she paired with a clutch, white heels, and a statement red lips look. Aryan Khan looked handsome in a grey sweatshirt, which he paired with dark blue denim trousers, white sneakers, and a silver necklace.

Check out the pictures from Karan Johar's dinner party below: