INSIDE Karan Johar’s dinner party: Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others look impressive; PICS
Aryan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others looked impressive as they attended the dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, on Friday night.
Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker, and television host is well-known to be the party starter in Bollywood. On November 25, Friday, the head honcho of Dharma Productions hosted a special dinner for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry. Even though the reason behind the celebration is yet to be revealed, Karan Johar's dinner party is now garnering attention with its guests' list. Some of the most famous names in the industry including star kid Aryan Khan, fashionista Sonam Kapoor, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others attended Karan Johar's dinner party in style.
Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and others look impressive as they attend Karan Johar's dinner party
Sonam Kapoor, the popular actress who is known to have changed the fashion game of Bollywood, is now receiving much love from fashion enthusiasts for her look. The Neerja actress looked stunning in a Taller Mermo Kaftan dress, which she paired with a clutch, white heels, and a statement red lips look. Aryan Khan looked handsome in a grey sweatshirt, which he paired with dark blue denim trousers, white sneakers, and a silver necklace.
Check out the pictures from Karan Johar's dinner party below:
Ananya Panday looked chic in an orange bodycon dress, which she teamed up with a pair of white stilettos, and dewy make-up, as she arrived at Karan Johar's dinner party. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a pretty white maxi dress for the night. Sharvari Wagh looked beautiful in a maroon dress, which she paired with a statement black clutch. Rhea Kapoor was seen in a black co-ord set and oversized jacket.