INSIDE Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan's Star Wars-themed birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is the most followed star kid on the block currently. Every time he steps out in the city, his pictures and videos go viral on the Internet. On December 20, Taimur will be turning six years old. Ahead of his birthday, the star couple hosted a grand theme-based birthday party for their little one. We have got our hands on the inside pictures from the bash and they are all things fun. Inside Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash

In one of the pictures, Kareena is seen holding her younger son Jeh in her arm while Taimur is seen cutting his Star Wars-themed birthday cake. The picture also features Bebo's mom Babita. In the second picture, Tim is seen posing with Bebo and Saif with the cool decor in the backdrop. The third picture has Taimur posing with his favourite superheroes. Have a look:



On Thursday, Kareena too took to her Instagram handle and shared a cool picture of Taimur while enjoying his dreamy birthday bash. An excited Taimur was seen sliding his way smoothly on a fun ride. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim." Have a look:



Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's visit to Jaisalmer Recently, the couple jetted off to Jaisalmer along with their kids to celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday. They were also accompanied by Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya and Saba Ali Khan. Bebo shared adorable pictures of her mother-in-law while receiving warm kisses from Taimur and Inaaya. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Dessert in the desert…Badi Amma TimTim Inni Caption - @sakpataudi Jaisalmer 2022."



